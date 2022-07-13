Crescendo’s Period Instrument Ensemble will perform works by French Baroque composers of the 18th Century at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Church, 29 Main St.
This program showcases flute solo and ensemble works by François Couperin, Jacques-Martin Hotteterre, Joseph Bodin de Boismortier, Michel de la Barre, Antoine Dornel, and Henry D’Anglebert.
Performers include Rodrigo Tarraza, traverso; Christine Gevert, harpsichord; Gina Allende, viola da gamba; and Hideki Yamaya, theorbo.
All audience members are required to wear a mask. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yup2khfu.