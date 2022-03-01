The Stockbridge Cultural Council has awarded 26 grants totaling $5,400 to support cultural programs in Stockbridge and the surrounding area. Grants range from $100 to $300.
The SCC regrants funds from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to individuals and organizations for projects in the arts, science, and humanities.
Grants were awarded to the following projects:
Stockbridge Library Association, Ice Festival; Stockbridge Sinfonia, Celebration of 50 Years of Community Music; Marney Schorr, Arts in Recovery for Youth; Alex Leff, Cycle of Memory; Music in Common, The Black Legacy Project; Moving Arts Exchange, "One Box at a Time"; Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park; Rachel Nicholson, Mary Pope Osborne event; Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, "Indigenous Peoples: We are still here."
Also, Berkshire Music School, All that Jazz Musical Enrichment; Berkshire Garden Center, Rooted in Place; Sculpture Now at The Mount; Great Barrington Public Theater, Berkshire Voices Reading Series; Berkshire Children’s Chorus, A Story for the Season; Shakespeare & Company, 2022 Fall Festival; Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Berkshire Ukulele Band, Berkshire Sings!
Also, M. Alice Spatz, creation and completion of "Berkshire Triptych"; WAM Theater, 2022 Season and Community Engagement; Berkshire Pulse, Summer Intensives; Berkshire Theatre Group, BTG Plays!; IS183, Berkshire Artist Residency Program; Greenagers, Climate Action; Alliance for a Viable Future, Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Susan L. Smith, Community Coloring Books; Flying Cloud Institute, Stop-Motion project; Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries, Nature in Your Neighborhood.
The Stockbridge Cultural Council will seek grant applications again in the fall. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4vs2sfr3.