Stockbridge: Cultural Council awards 26 grants

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Cultural Council has awarded 26 grants totaling $11,865 to support cultural programs in Stockbridge and the surrounding area. Grants ranged from $250 to $1,000.

Funding was provided by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and with the help of $5,000 in funds from the town of Stockbridge, the Cultural Council redoubled its efforts to encourage and fund artists and events in Stockbridge. 

Grants were awarded to the following projects: Austen Riggs Center Inc., "Coming to America: An Exhibition on the Contribution of Refugees and Emigres to Psychoanalysis in North America"; Berkshire Garden Center Inc., Rooted in Place; Berkshire Pulse Inc., Spirits of Chesterwood; Berkshire Theatre Group Inc., BTG Plays! Summertime; IS183 Inc., resources for local artists; Olga Dunn Dance Company Inc., ”Nutcracker Seedling and More”; Shakespeare & Company Inc., 2023 Fall Festival of Shakespeare; and Stockbridge Library Association, Stockbridge Ice Festival.

Also, Terry Wise, Mohican Art Exhibit at Stockbridge Library; Sean Fullerton, Acoustic Memories; Nanette Wells, seasonal theme assorted crafting; Berkshire Bach Society Inc., Messiah Sing; Berkshire Children’s Chorus Inc., Circles: A Multimedia Concert; Berkshire Music School Inc., "Drum to the Beat," a musical enrichment program; Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Berkshire Ukulele Band and Berkshire Sings!; Festival Latino of the Berkshires Inc., Festival Latino of the Berkshires; and Great Barrington Public Theater Inc., Berkshire Voices Reading Series.

Also, Greenagers Inc., Climate Action-Environmental Education; Pittsfield Shakespeare Inc., Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park; Sculpture Now, Sculpture Now @ The Mount; Susan L. Smith, Fantastical Felt Paintings; The Artist Book Foundation, book donation to Monument Mountain Regional High School; The Stockbridge Sinfonia Inc., The Stockbridge Sinfonia: Intergenerational Community Orchestra of the Berkshires; Tom Truss III, ReWritten; Vocalis Youth Choir Inc., Vocalis Scholarship Fund; and WAM Theatre Inc., WAM Theatre’s 2023 Season and Community Engagement Program.

The Stockbridge Cultural Council will seek grant applications again in the fall. Information: massculturalcouncil.org/local-council/stockbridge/. Email jwilkinson@stockbridge-ma.gov with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

