Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center in Housatonic, will present its annual performance celebration and fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, outdoors on the Chesterwood grounds. Rain dates are Tuesday and Wednesday, June 22 and 23.
Students ranging in ages from 6 to 60+ will perform original pieces plus high energy group pieces representing diverse dance styles. The Young Choreographers Initiative, created with founding YCI members and alumni dancers in collaboration with local musician Jackson Whalen, will also perform.
Tickets at $20 are available by calling 413-274-6624. Capacity is limited to 60 people per performance. Proceeds benefit Pulse's Tuition Assistance Program. Information: berkshirepulse.org.