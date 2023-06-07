Stockbridge: Democrats to caucus in person and online

Democrats will convene in person at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Town Offices to elect three delegates and three alternates to represent Stockbridge at the Sept. 23 State Democratic Convention at Tsongas Arena, Lowell.
To participate in the caucus remotely via Zoom, register in advance at tinyurl.com/5ysyb9zp.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Stockbridge who are 16 years old by May 23 may vote and be elected as a delegate or alternate during the caucus.
Youth (age 16-35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as a delegate or alternate can apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention/.
Information: Anita Schwerner at aschwerner2020@gmail.com.