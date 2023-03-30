Stockbridge: Democrats slate April 8 caucus

The Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, via Zoom, to endorse candidates who are running for office in the May 16 annual town election.
All registered Democrats in Stockbridge are able to vote to endorse candidates.
The meeting is open to the public but registration is required at tinyurl.com/ypv88ue4. A confirmation email will contain information about joining the meeting.
Candidates are invited to speak to request endorsement. Unenrolled (Independent) candidates may be endorsed only if there is no registered Democratic candidate for the position.
All caucus endorsement requests must be made by the candidate either in person at the caucus or by sending a written request to the committee chairperson at least 24 hours before the call to order.