The Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus virtually at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, via Zoom, for registered Democrats to elect two delegates and one alternate to the Sept 25 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention in Lowell. Attendance at the convention can be either in-person or virtual.
In order to vote or run to become a delegate or alternate, one must be registered to vote Democratic in Stockbridge as of the date of the caucus and be present virtually at the caucus. Preregistered Democrats who turn 16 before June 15 can participate and run for delegate or alternate.
The caucus is an open Democratic Party meeting but participants who are not registered Democrats may not vote or run.
Contact Anita Schwerner at aschwerner2020@gmail.com for the Zoom link before the caucus.