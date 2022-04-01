The Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Town Hall Community Meeting Room and via Zoom. A committee meeting will follow.
The purpose of the caucus is to endorse Democratic candidates running for town offices in the May 17 annual town election. Unenrolled (Independent) candidates may be endorsed only if there is no registered Democratic candidate for the position.
All caucus endorsement requests must be made by the candidate either in person at the caucus or in writing to the chairperson and received 24 hours before the call to order.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/5n8xcfc8 to attend via Zoom. A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent upon registering.
For more information, email aschwerner2020@gmail.com or visit stockbridgedemocrats.org.