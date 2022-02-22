Democrats will convene virtually on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, to elect two delegates and one alternate to represent Stockbridge at the Democratic State Convention. The caucus will be followed by a brief Democratic Town Committee meeting.
Attendees may participate remotely by registering in advance at tinyurl.com/yytju2kp.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Stockbridge who are 16 by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as a delegate or alternate during the caucus. Youth ages 16-35, people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as a delegate or alternate are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The convention on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester will be a hybrid event with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options.
For more information about the caucus or the Stockbridge Democratic Town Committee, email Anita Schwerner at aschwerner2020@gmail.com or visit stockbridgedemocrats.org.