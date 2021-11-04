CHP Family Services invites parents with young children to participate in the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, a free developmental screening tool for children up to age 6.
The ASQ will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Stockbridge Library.
The questionnaire is tailored to a child’s age and takes less than 30 minutes to complete. The ASQ is offered in several languages, including Spanish, and will be administered by a CHP playgroup leader.
The results can help parents understand their child’s developmental progress, identify strengths and pinpoint any significant delays in development.
Those who participate in the Nov. 18 screening will be given a free take-home craft project.
To register, email chpplaygroups@chpberkshires.org, or call 413-528-0457. For more information, visit agesandstages.com/about-asq/.