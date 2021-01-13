The Norman Rockwell Museum will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with "Freedom's Legacy," a virtual family program, at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
High school student, actress and singer Keely Rose O'Gorman will read from the book "Ruby Head High: Ruby Bridges' First Day of School" by Irene Cohen-Janca and illustrated by Marc Daniou.
Following the reading, artist Bria Goeller will join O'Gorman in a conversation about "The Problem We All Live With," her work of art based on the painting which celebrates Kamala Harris' groundbreaking vice president-elect status, and the role of imagery in shaping cultural narratives.
Goeller will also take questions from the audience, and especially from young people interested in her work.
The program is free for members; nonmembers pay what they can. To register, visit nrm.org/events.