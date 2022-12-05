<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Chorus celebrating 35 years with Christmas concert

Stockbridge Festival Chorus will celebrate its 35th anniversary with its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.

Then-church music director Penna Rose founded the chorus to expand the regular church choir for larger choral works on special occasions.  

The hour-long concert will include works by Philip Stopford, Herbert Howells, William Mathias, and Sir David Willcocks. The major piece is a collection of traditional English carols and readings arranged by Jonathan Willcocks, son of Sir David.

Tracy Wilson will conduct, with pianist Bob Logan and organist Ed Lawrence accompanying.

Admission at the door is a recommended donation of $20, $10 for members of local community choirs, and free for ages 18 and under. The church is handicap accessible. Masks are recommended.

Information: 413-298-3137.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

