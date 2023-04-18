<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Festival Chorus performing April 23

The 50-voice Stockbridge Festival Chorus will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.

The main selection is John Rutter’s Requiem with Jordan Rose Lee, soprano soloist, and two additional pieces by local composer Steve Murray.

The chorus is conducted by Tracy Wilson and will be accompanied by organ, harp, cello, flute, oboe, and percussion.

Admission at the door is $20 for adults, $10 for members of local community choruses and free for individuals 18 and under. The church is fully handicap accessible and a section in the sanctuary will be reserved for mask-wearing audience members.

Information: 413-298-3137.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

