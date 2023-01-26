Stockbridge: Chorus sets rehearsals for spring concert

Rehearsals for the Stockbridge Festival Chorus' spring concert will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, beginning Feb. 5, in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church, 4 Main St.
John Rutter’s Requiem and several pieces by local composer Steve Murray will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the church sanctuary.
The 40-voice community choir is open to anyone interested in singing. No auditions are held, and everyone is welcome, particularly tenors and basses.
Dues for the spring season are $40 which includes the purchase of the score, which can be paid at the first rehearsal attended. Scholarships are available.
Singers cannot miss more than three rehearsals and the dress rehearsal on Friday, April 21, is mandatory.
Singers are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID, including boosters, and mask wearing is optional. Sections of the sanctuary are reserved for singers or guests wishing to wear masks.
Information: Conductor Tracy Wilson at tracywilson290.tw@gmail.com or 413-822-8688.