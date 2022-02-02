The Stockbridge Festival Chorus will begin weekly rehearsals for its spring concert from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at First Congregational Church.
The spring concert will be performed at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Singers are required to wear masks at all times, and every singer must be fully vaccinated and boosted. The last date to join is March 13 and the dress rehearsal from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, is mandatory.
No auditions are required and all interested singers in the community are welcome. Tracy Wilson is the conductor and rehearsal pianist is Bob Logan.
Dues cost $30 per person and scholarships are available.
For more information, email Wilson at tracywilson290.tw@gmail.com or call her cell phone at 413-822-8688. Singers planning on attending do not need to RSVP.