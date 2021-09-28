Stockbridge Festival Chorus will start rehearsals from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church, 4 Main St., to prepare for its Christmas concert. Singers will be accepted through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Music will include favorite Christmas carols and anthems, and rehearsals take place every Sunday up to the Dec. 11 concert date.
Dues of $30 per person cover the cost of music which will be made available at the first rehearsal attended. Scholarships are available.
Singers are asked not miss more than three rehearsals. Attendance is required at the dress rehearsal from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Singers of all ranges are welcome. There are no auditions other than for voice part. Masks are required and seating will be generously spaced. All singers are required to be fully vaccinated.
Information: Chorus Director Tracy Wilson at tracywilson290.tw@gmail.com or 413-822-8688.