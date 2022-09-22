The Stockbridge Festival Chorus, based out of First Congregational Church on Main Street, will hold weekly rehearsals from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays beginning Oct. 2 in the church sanctuary to prepare for its annual Christmas concert, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Any interested singer is invited to attend; enrollment will be accepted through Oct. 16. Dues are $40 to cover the cost of the music which will be made available at the first rehearsal attended. Scholarships are available and dues will be waived for new tenors and basses.

The chorus is celebrating its 35th anniversary with this concert season. The chorus is comprised of approximately 40 singers from the community and no audition is required.

All singers must be fully vaccinated with one booster; masks must be worn entering and exiting the sanctuary but not when singing. COVID social distancing policies will be observed. 

Information: Tracy Wilson, conductor, at 413-822-8688.

