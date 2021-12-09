The Emily Law and Bonnie Law Goewey Figure Skating Benefit Exhibition will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Jackman L. Stewart Athletic Center at Berkshire School, 245 North Undermountain Road.
This USFSA sanctioned event through Charter Oak Figure Skating Inc. features Team USA figure skaters along with many regional, sectional and national competitors.
Tickets at the door cost $40 per family or $20 for individuals and $10 students.
Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the care, respite and expenses related to both women's fight against their cancers.