The Pellegrino Band will perform a benefit concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, on the lawn of the Stockbridge Train Station. This family-friendly event will benefit the Kerry & Grayson Memorial Fund and the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase from Hand Crafted On The Berkshire Line and beverages from Another Round, with all proceeds split between the two causes.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-13. Maximum rate for families is $40. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/b3b57btz.