Berkshire Botanical Garden is hosting "Close Up and Far Away," an exhibition by CATA artists with disabilities, from March 3-27 in the Leonhardt Galleries. An opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Berkshire Botanical Garden partnered with Community Access to the Arts for this exhibition of nature-inspired paintings and drawings created at BBG over the past year by CATA artists.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

For more information, visit berkshirebotanical.org or cataarts.org.

