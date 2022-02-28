Berkshire Botanical Garden is hosting "Close Up and Far Away," an exhibition by CATA artists with disabilities, from March 3-27 in the Leonhardt Galleries. An opening reception will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Berkshire Botanical Garden partnered with Community Access to the Arts for this exhibition of nature-inspired paintings and drawings created at BBG over the past year by CATA artists.
Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
For more information, visit berkshirebotanical.org or cataarts.org.