Madeline Hooper and Jeff Hughes, hosts of the PBS's "GardenFit" series, will lead a workshop about how to take care of your body while taking care of your garden from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Berkshire Botanical Garden.
Hughes will share his commonsense fitness approach to help gardeners develop techniques and habits that alleviate and prevent their aches and pains from gardening.
Hooper will give an inside scoop on some of the gardens and gardeners featured in the 13 episodes.
The workshop is free for BBG members, $20 for nonmembers. Learn more and register at berkshirebotanical.org.