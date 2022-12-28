The Stockbridge Grange will hold a takeout-only community dinner on Sunday, Jan. 8, with pickup from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall on Church Street.

The meal features ham and baked beans with a choice of chocolate cream pie or homemade apple pie for dessert. Cost is $15 per person.

Dinners must be reserved by calling 413-243-1298 or 413-443-4352 by Friday, Jan. 6.

The snow date is Sunday, Jan. 15. Grange community dinners are designed to raise money for non-profit projects and building maintenance.

