The Stockbridge Grange will serve a takeout community dinner on Sunday, May 15, with pickup from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, Church Street.
The menu includes ham, homemade baked beans, coleslaw, and a choice of lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie for $14 per person. Extra beans can be ordered at $5 per pint.
Reservations are required at 413-243-1298 or 413-443-4352 by Thursday, May 12.
The community dinners are designed to raise money for building maintenance and nonprofit projects. To reserve the Grange Hall for functions, call 413-243-1298.