Stockbridge: Pumpkin walk, parade scheduled

The Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Walk-About for area children will take place on Friday, Oct. 28.
Marchers will meet at 6 p.m. at the corner of Main and Pine streets and march up Main Street to the front lawn of the Stockbridge Library for cider and doughnuts and the pumpkin walk-about featuring lighted pumpkins carved by local businesses and area children.
A Halloween storytime will take place at 6:30 p.m. and drop-in Halloween crafts will be available inside the library and visit with the sheep from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Children and businesses interested in showcasing a Jack O’Lantern of their own, should drop them off at the library any time before 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The pumpkins can be brought home at the end of the evening.
In the event of rain, the parade will be canceled but events will continue in the library.
Information: Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce at 413-298-5200.