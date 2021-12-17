Over 70 staff, board members, friends, and supporters of the Housatonic Valley Association gathered on Dec. 3 via Zoom for HVA’s 80th annual meeting.
Hosted by longtime board member and president Anthony Zunino, the event honored two watershed heroes whose work will have a lasting impact on the Housatonic watershed for years to come.
Xinyi Shen, assistant research professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Connecticut, received HVA’s River Champion of the Year award for his innovative work in analytic hydrology. His hydrologic model translates data collected in the field by HVA staff and volunteers into user-friendly action plans for towns.
Bob Valentine, former first selectman of Goshen, received the Conservation Champion of the Year award for his strong community leadership and steadfast land conservation advocacy. Most recently, he was instrumental in identifying and protecting more than 640 acres of farmland and forest at Beacon Hill in Goshen, which is now part of Goshen’s wildlife management area.
Guest speaker David Vallee, hydrologist-in-charge, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Northeast River Forecast Center, spoke about the effects of climate change and natural disasters on the Housatonic River Watershed during his talk “Henri and Ida: Siblings of our Changing Climate.”