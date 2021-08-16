The Stockbridge Summer Arts and Crafts Show, now in its 29th year, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22, on the grounds of the Town Offices and Bidwell Park, 50 Main St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Over 70 jury-selected artists and crafters will display paintings, ceramics, fiber, jewelry, sculpture, photography, and more.
Masks and safe physical distancing from other groups are recommended.
This annual event is organized by the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 413-298-5200 or visit stockbridgechamber.org.