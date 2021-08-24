The Laurel Hill Association will hold its 167th Laurel Hill Day at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Rostrum on Laurel Hill Park, behind the Town Offices at 50 Main St.
The 2021 Laurel Hill Day is a “Celebration of Women’s Leadership” and will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first woman who spoke at the Laurel Hill rostrum and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which guarantees and protects women’s right to vote.
Shannon Holsey, president of the Mohican Nation, Stockbridge-Munsee Band, and Jennie A. Kassanoff, professor of English at Barnard College, will address how they’ve promoted change in the ways we think of our lands, our people, culture, heritage and the future of the environment in which we live.
Other participants will include the Rusty Anvil, a local organization whose mission is to reconnect BIPOC individuals to nature through mindful wilderness trips serving as a platform for cultural transformation. The event will conclude with a tree planting ceremony.
Laurel Hill Day is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend to learn more about Laurel Hill. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 29.
For more information, visit laurelhillassociation.org.