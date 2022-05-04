This August, Laurel Hill Association will present special programs celebrating the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, the founder of American landscape architecture.
The Olmsted firm was commissioned by the Laurel Hill Association in the early 1900s to execute a plan for the landscaping around the iconic Stockbridge Station. Other Berkshire properties bearing the Olmstead stamp include Wheatleigh and Elm Court in Lenox and parks from the town of Dalton southward.
Planned activities include a panel discussion, "Olmsted in the Berkshires," on Aug. 26 at the Stockbridge Library, morning activities for children on Aug. 27, and a formal program at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Laurel Hill Park. Anne "Dede" Petri, president of the National Association of Olmsted Parks, will be the keynote speaker.