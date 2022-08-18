The Laurel Hill Association will be celebrating the bicentennial of Frederick Law Olmsted at the Association’s annual Laurel Hill Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Laurel Hill Park located behind the Town Offices building on Main Street.
This event is part of Olmsted 200, a nationwide bicentennial celebration of the birth of American landscape architect and social reformer Frederick Law Olmsted. The bicentennial theme is “Parks for All People.”
Dede Petri, president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks, will deliver the keynote address, "The Genius of the Place: A Look at Frederick Law Olmsted," highlighting Olmsted's life, work and legacy.
Laurel Hill Day activities will begin with a children's scavenger hunt at 1 p.m. The main program at 2 p.m. includes an invocation by a Munsee Stockbridge Tribe member and music by the Berkshire Brass.