The Berkshire Environmental Action Team is sponsoring a free tree identification walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Participants will meet at the trailhead of Lower Bowker’s Woods, a Laurel Hill Association property located at 16-18 Glendale Middle Road, Glendale.
The leisurely 1-mile walk meanders along the Housatonic River and through an upland forest. The trail is an easy walk with uneven terrain in some areas; it also intersects railroad tracks.
Participants will learn key characteristics of common trees found in western Massachusetts and get tips to help identify them.
The number of participants is limited. To join or for more information, email chelsey@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402.