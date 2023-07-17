Stockbridge: Library hosting annual dog show

The Stockbridge Library's annual Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the library, 46 Main St.
Events include a dog-themed storytime from 11 to 11:20 a.m., a children’s craft table, a StoryWalk in the garden, free SoCo Creamery ice cream, and tables from local dog-loving businesses.
Dogs can be entered into one of the following categories: Eyes That Make Your Heart Melt, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.; Most Likely to Make a Stranger Stop and Pet, 11:45 a.m. to noon, and Happiest Dog with the Biggest Tail Wag, noon to 12:15 p.m.
Red carpet participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their category start time in order to fill out an entry ticket. Giveaway winners will be announced immediately after their category ends.
All participants will be entered into a grand prize raffle. The winner will submit a photo of their dog to Emily Willcut of Little Wool Dogs and she will make a handmade fiber sculpture of their dog.
Dogs must be comfortable around large groups of people and other dogs and leashed at all times. No dogs are allowed inside the library and owners are required to clean up after their dogs.
Rain date is Sunday, July 23.