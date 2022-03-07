The Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives will host "Censorship, Libraries, Media and the Stability of Democracy" with Martin Baron, former editor of The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in person at the library, 46 Main St.

In a conversation with Andre Bernard, Baron will discuss book banning and other forms of censorship and what that means for a literate and informed public.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@stockbridgelibrary.org.

