The Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives will host "Censorship, Libraries, Media and the Stability of Democracy" with Martin Baron, former editor of The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in person at the library, 46 Main St.
In a conversation with Andre Bernard, Baron will discuss book banning and other forms of censorship and what that means for a literate and informed public.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@stockbridgelibrary.org.