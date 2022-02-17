The Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives announces the recent opening of "Dashing Through the Snow: Snapshots of Stockbridge Winters, 1906-1907." Free to the public, the exhibit is currently on display through April 30.
More than a century after they were taken, the photographs in “Dashing Through the Snow” provide candid views of sledding adventures, social get-togethers, “barge parties,” and scenes at Bonnie Brae, a Victorian mansion and, at the time, the private residence of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ivison Parsons.
The photographs in the exhibit were reproduced from two photo albums that were donated to the Great Barrington Historical Society and recently transferred to the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives. The exhibit also includes objects on loan from the Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead.
For more information, call India Spartz, curator, at 413-298-8190 or visit stockbridgelibrary.org.