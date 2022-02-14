The second annual Stockbridge Ice Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on the front lawn of the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives, 46 Main St.

The festival features ice sculptures carved by regional artists and an outdoor Museum exhibit featuring historical ice harvesting tools. 

Ice harvesting expert Dennis Picard will discuss the history and process of ice harvesting for commercial trade.

Take and make crafts for children will be offered by the library's Youth Department.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.