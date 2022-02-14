The second annual Stockbridge Ice Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on the front lawn of the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives, 46 Main St.
The festival features ice sculptures carved by regional artists and an outdoor Museum exhibit featuring historical ice harvesting tools.
Ice harvesting expert Dennis Picard will discuss the history and process of ice harvesting for commercial trade.
Take and make crafts for children will be offered by the library's Youth Department.
This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.