The Stockbridge Library will present the Dog Days of Summer community dog show from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the library's front lawn, 46 Main St.
Activities include a dog-themed story time, a children’s craft table, a StoryWalk in the garden, a read-aloud to a dog program, and raffles.
Dogs entered into one of several categories for a walk down the red carpet are eligible to win prizes. Categories include: Smallest dog with the biggest personality, 11:40 a.m. to noon; Eyes that make your heart melt, noon to 12:20 p.m.; Most likely to make a stranger stop and pet, 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.; Best style or costume inspired by a book character, 12:40 to 1 p.m.
Red carpet participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to the category start time in order to fill out a raffle ticket.
Information: stockbridgelibrary.org.