The Stockbridge Library will host a Dog Days of Summer Community Dog Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Events include a dog-themed storytime at 11 a.m., a children’s craft table, a StoryWalk in the garden, free ice cream, and tables from local dog-loving businesses.
All attendees are invited to enter a general admission prize raffle and children can enter a separate raffle. There is no cost associated with entering either raffle.
Categories include: Smallest dog with the biggest personality at 11:30 a.m.; Eyes that make your heart melt at 11:40 a.m.; Most likely to make a stranger stop and pet at 11:50 a.m.; and Best grooming or style inspired by a book character at noon.
Red carpet participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the category start time to fill out a raffle ticket.
Visit stockbridgelibrary.org for more information. Rain date is Sunday, July 31.