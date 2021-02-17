The Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives will present the Stockbridge Ice Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
The festival features ice sculptures carved by regional artists on the library lawn, an exhibit about the Ice Glen and the ice harvesting business in and around Stockbridge, and take and make crafts for children.
Ice harvesting expert Dennis Picard will discuss the history and process of ice harvesting for commercial trade.
Social distancing of six feet and masks are required. For more information, visit stockbridgelibrary.org.