Stockbridge: Nile the whale to visit library

The Stockbridge Library Association invites children to meet Nile, the visiting 40-foot whale, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the library, 46 Main St.
This program is best for ages 5+; children should be old enough to be able to sit inside the inflatable whale for a 20 minute presentation about whales.
Sign up to reserve a 30-minute trip inside Nile's belly: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to noon; and noon to 12:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 20 people per time slot. Email rnicholson@cwmars.org to reserve a spot.