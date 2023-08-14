<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Nile the whale to visit library

The Stockbridge Library Association invites children to meet Nile, the visiting 40-foot whale, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the library, 46 Main St.

This program is best for ages 5+; children should be old enough to be able to sit inside the inflatable whale for a 20 minute presentation about whales.

Sign up to reserve a 30-minute trip inside Nile's belly: 10:30 to 11 a.m.; 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to noon; and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Space is limited to 20 people per time slot. Email rnicholson@cwmars.org to reserve a spot.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

