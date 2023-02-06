Stockbridge: Library's Valentine book party returns

The Stockbridge Library is reviving its Valentine Book Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The public is invited to enjoy live readings by audiobook narrator Alison Larkin while browsing for a new book to purchase and donate to the library.
Guests can choose from a wide selection of adult and children’s titles, and in exchange, the library will create a personalized bookplate to honor their Valentine. Individuals unable to attend can still donate, and library staff will make book selections on their behalf.
Refreshments will be served and a special craft project will be available for children to complete. Call the library at 413-298-5501 for more information.