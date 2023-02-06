<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Library's Valentine book party returns

The Stockbridge Library is reviving its Valentine Book Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The public is invited to enjoy live readings by audiobook narrator Alison Larkin while browsing for a new book to purchase and donate to the library.

Guests can choose from a wide selection of adult and children’s titles, and in exchange, the library will create a personalized bookplate to honor their Valentine. Individuals unable to attend can still donate, and library staff will make book selections on their behalf.

Refreshments will be served and a special craft project will be available for children to complete. Call the library at 413-298-5501 for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

