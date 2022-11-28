Stockbridge: Library events celebrate winter fun

Winter Family Fun Weekend events are scheduled Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4, at the Stockbridge Library, 46 Main St.
The Olga Dunn Dance Company will perform "The Nutcracker Seedling & More" followed by a meet and greet with the dancers at 5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Snowflake decorating, indoor winter games, a scavenger hunt, an outdoor StoryWalk, and decorated gardens to walk through will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Story times include a winter-themed story with the youth librarian at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and award-winning audiobook narrator Alison Larkin will read from "Winnie-the-Pooh" and "Peter Rabbit" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
All events are free.