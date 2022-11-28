<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockbridge: Library events celebrate winter fun

Winter Family Fun Weekend events are scheduled Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4, at the Stockbridge Library, 46 Main St.

The Olga Dunn Dance Company will perform "The Nutcracker Seedling & More" followed by a meet and greet with the dancers at 5 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Snowflake decorating, indoor winter games, a scavenger hunt, an outdoor StoryWalk, and decorated gardens to walk through will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Story times include a winter-themed story with the youth librarian at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and award-winning audiobook narrator Alison Larkin will read from "Winnie-the-Pooh" and "Peter Rabbit" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

All events are free.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all