Stockbridge: Mohican exhibit at Mission House

The Stockbridge-Munsee Community, the indigenous peoples of the Berkshires, will open a new exhibit on Mohican history and culture on Friday, May 26, at the Mission House Museum, 19 Main St.
The exhibit, “Our Lands, Our Home, Our Heart / Nda'keenã , Weekeyaak , Nda'anã,” was developed by the Tribe’s Cultural Affairs Department through an agreement with the Trustees of Reservations, which operates the Mission House Museum.
The Mission House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 4. From Sept. 9 to Nov. 18, the Mission House will be open Saturdays only.
Through an indoor exhibit, a garden and a traditional medicine cabinet, the exhibit seeks to connect those living on Mohican homelands with the Tribe’s local history as well as its ongoing governance, protocols and priorities for establishing respectful relationships.
In conjunction with the exhibit, an in-person speaker series will be offered in the fall.
Information: mohican.com/stockbridge.