Naumkeag and The Trustees will welcome the LGTBQIA+ community and their allies for a day of Pride activities on Sunday, June 5.
In partnership with Berkshire Stonewall and sponsorship provided by BlueQ, Naumkeag is hosting its first Berkshire Pride Family Picnic in the gardens. Choose from two time slots: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m. Activities include drag performances, games and a kids’ cabaret sing-along.
At 4 p.m. Naumkeag will welcome DJ RuBot of Occupy the Disco for the Berkshire Pride Tea Dance for ages 18 and over. Identification is required.
Biggin’s Diggins BBQ food truck will be on-site throughout the day.
Parking at Naumkeag is limited. A free shuttle will run from the public parking lot on First Street in Pittsfield, leaving at 3:30 p.m. and departing Naumkeag at 7:15 p.m. Parking in Pittsfield will be free of charge.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p87nu78. Proceeds will support Berkshire Stonewall Community Coalition, Berkshire Pride and the Berkshire Pride Parade. For financial assistance to attend either event, email naumkeag@thetrustees.org.