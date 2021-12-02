Norman Rockwell Museum and The Red Lion Inn will present "Joyful Family Holidays," a month-long calendar of holiday festivities meant to uphold honored holiday traditions and inspire new ones.
Programming from caroling and seasonal book readings to a Santa brunch and gingerbread house decorating, and pop-ups for all ages to enjoy, will take place throughout the month at both locations.
Throughout the streets, there will be photo opportunities with tribute to Rockwell paintings, encouraging visitors to stop and capture the moment. As seen in Rockwell's "Home for Christmas" (Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas) painting, a vintage red car bringing home the tree will be parked in front of the Red Lion Inn.
Holiday decorations include the Red Lion Inn’s winter-themed courtyard and candy house display, and the miniature Stockbridge village and train set will also be displayed at the Museum.
For more details, visit redlioninn.com or nrm.org.