The Norman Rockwell Museum's fall symposium, "Enchanted: Mythology and Fairy Tales," will take place via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
On Friday, art historian and catalogue essayist Alice A. Carter will offer a keynote focusing on fantasy in the age of discovery.
On Saturday, Rockwell’s own flights of the fantastical will be explored by Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett, and panelists Annie Stegg Gerard, Ruth Sanderson, Jane Yolen, Victo Ngai, Justin Gerard, and Ian McCaig will discuss their inspirations and the presence of myths and fairy tales in their art.
For more information and to register, visit nrm.org.