Choreographer Fiona Scruggs will present her evening-length performance of “Chiaroscuro” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the garden at Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Road.
“Chiaroscuro” draws on art, mannerisms and narratives of the Baroque. The performance will be danced by members of Qualia Dance Collective, the New England-based dance company founded by Scruggs.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for Chesterwood members, and free for children and young adults/college students under age 21. For tickets and event information, visit tinyurl.com/yckmtc29.