Berkshire Botanical Garden announces an online presentation of "Getting Off the Pesticide Treadmill," an introduction to integrative pest management, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
IPM involves the selection, integration and implementation of pest control based on predicted economic, ecological and sociological consequences. This online presentation will review the components and steps involved in implementing an IPM program.
The program costs $15, $10 for BBG members. Register at berkshirebotanical.org.