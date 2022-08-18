The Stockbridge Library and the Lenox Garden Club will present "Create a Paradise for Pollinators in Your Home Landscape and Gardens," a free illustrated talk by Master Gardener Chris Ferrero, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Bement Room at the Stockbridge Library.
The slide presentation will describe the role home gardeners can play in community conservation efforts by attracting and sustaining pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
A question and answer session will follow the talk and attendees are invited to tour the gardens at the library and First Congregational Church following the program.
This program is part of the Lenox Garden Club’s initiative to bring the “Pollinator Pathways” project to the Berkshires. Information: stockbridgelibrary.org.