The newly formed Berkshire Potters Collective, in collaboration with IS183 Art School of the Berkshires, brings together a vibrant community of potters of all levels to meet each other and share ideas, ceramic techniques, creative energy, and love of all things clay. Membership is open to anyone with a passion for working with clay.
Led by five founding members — Donna Bernstein, Julie Buyon, Lorimer Burns, Anne Ferril, and Paula Shalan — the BPC will host regular member meetings, offer and solicit pottery demonstrations/skill sharing, as well as have group activities such as visits to area studios, firing events and pottery workshops.
The first event planned is a “meet and greet” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at IS183 Art School, 13 Willard Hill Road. Artists are encouraged to bring a piece they have made as a conversation starter and to get feedback from other potters.
Artists must register is183.org/berkshire-potters-collective to attend this free event.