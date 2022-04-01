"Interfacing: Poetry, Mental Illness & Mental Health" will be presented by the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives and the Erikson Institute of the Austen Riggs Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the library, 46 Main St.
Four Berkshires poets, all connected to mental health professions, will discuss the relationship between poetry, mental illness and mental health, and read selected works.
This program is free and open to the public. Email info@stockbridgelibrary.org for more information.