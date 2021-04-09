IS183 Art School will be hosting Pops Peterson’s Artist Talk: "The Making of a Protest Artist" at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, via Zoom.
Peterson is nationally known for his award-winning painting series, “Reinventing Rockwell,” currently on view at the Norman Rockwell Museum.
In his talk, Peterson will examine the reasons why select historic artists were prompted to devote their work to activism and will discuss his own personal journey from landscape and portrait painting to activist art.
Tickets range from $10 to $250. Some ticket levels include a signed poster and private tour of “Reinventing Rockwell'' at the Norman Rockwell Museum to raise money for IS183 and the Pops Peterson Scholarship Fund supporting young artists ages 5–19.
Information: is183.org. Peterson's website: popspeterson.com.